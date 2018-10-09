Demons Exist In APC...Former Police IG Suleiman Abba

Published:

Former Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, has asked God to stop those who may be using ‘demon style’ to destroy the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).



Abba, who was at the APC national secretariat on Monday, was disqualified from participating at the primary after purchasing the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest Jigawa South Senatorial District seat.





No reason was given for his disqualification unlike the communication minister, Adebayo Shittu, who was not cleared on the ground that he didn’t possess certificate for the one year mandatory national youth service scheme.



The former IGP, who briefed journalists, spoke in parable about his disqualification.





“Let me say that this is not a time for too much talk; this is a time for prayers and I want you all to please join me in this prayer.



“The prayer is this, Oh Almighty God, any person copying you and their powers should not be in this headquarters of the APC. Almighty God, if there is already one, you know what to do, so that you don’t allow him to continue copying you.



“Almighty God, any person claiming to be an officer of the APC, if he will not work with the vision and the mission of the APC, Almighty God, don’t allow him to use the demon style of destroying the APC,” he said.



Abba, who refused to entertain any question from journalists, voiced concerns over his disqualification despite being a card-carrying member of the party for not less than eighteen months.



He said, “You know also too well that I am over eighteen months card-carrying member of the APC. And you are also aware that a list was released where I was duly cleared and another list was also released delisting my name.”

