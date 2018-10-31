Davido's Uncle Granted Bail After Been Arraigned For Exam Malpractice

Published:





Recall that on September 19th, Adeleke who is an uncle to singer Davido, was declared wanted by the police for allegedly presenting himself as a student of Ojo-aron community grammar school in his state in 2017.





Adeleke has since denied the allegation and accused the APC of witch-hunting.



He was brought to court with four other accused, including the school principal by the Nigerian police on Wednesday.





The presiding judge, Justice E.I Ekwo, however granted him bail on self-recognizance and oordered him to deposit his international passport with the registrar. He also asked to sign a bond stating that he will always be present at his trial.

