Davido's Boys Attacked Me In Lekki - Driver Alleges

Published:





Abiodun Aboderin, a Taxify driver, has accused some men who he addressed as 'Davido's boys', of battering him and leaving him wounded, yesterday in Lekki, Lagos.





Abiodun, who is now hospitalized, said he was driving around Lekki when one of guys approached him and hit him because he was driving too slow and was obstructing him.





The wounded driver, wanting an apology, followed his attacker to a white house which he later discovered was a studio. But, on getting there, other young men joined to batter him some more,





According to him, he later saw one of his attacker posing with Davido on a balcony and confirmed that the boys who brutalized him were indeed Davido's boys.





He wrote:





Some things are not just meant to be. I am a taxify driver. I was driving and minding my business along Lekki-phase1 yesterday when I was attacked by some boys which I later confirmed they are Davido's boys.





He claimed that I was driving too slowly for his liking and I was obstructing his drive. I did not argue with him; neither did I try to insult him. It was totally unprovoked. He gave me a punch on my mouth and I started bleeding. He left the scene.





I have never been that confused in my life! I looked towards the direction he went to. I noticed that he was going towards a house painted in white. I went there so as to get a sensible person to talk to and probably make him apologize. I found out that it was a music studio.





But as I was speaking to a man I saw there, the guy came back, saw me and started shouting. Then at the same time, a white Toyota Hilux arrived with about 6 guys.





They beat me to a pulp and broke my bones. They beat me up so much, I could not move my body. They also used their boots to step on me and broke my glasses. Then they chased me out of the place like a common thief.





I could not see clearly to drive myself out of the scene due to my glasses. As I am making this complaint, I am at the hospital receiving treatment. I am in pains and I did nothing to deserve this from these guys.





Afterwards, I saw the first guy who started this troubles with Davido at the balcony of the white house. This made me confirm they were Davido's boys.





These guys think they are above the law? The fact that you are associated with a celebrity does not give you the liberty to beat up seemingly law abiding citizens anyhow, just because you can. This may go unnoticed, but in due course, karma will visit. Kindly share this everyone. This has to stop

Share This