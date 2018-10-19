David Mark’s Daughter Dumps PDP After Losing Primaries

Published:





Blessing Onuh-Mark, a daughter of ex-Senate President David Mark, has defected from his father’s party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Blessing’s defection followed her loss of the party’s ticket for Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency.





CKN News gathered that she refused to step aside for her uncle Johnson Ahubi Benue, who is the House of Assembly Deputy Speaker.





Blessing is in the camp of Mike Onoja, who joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after losing the Benue South Senatorial district ticket of the PDP to Abba Moro, a former Interior Minister.





"The truth is, Blessing was not happy with the whole drama that played out. She is also not happy because her father did not use his influence to get her the ticket,” a source said.





"But (Okpani) Mark told her to wait until 2023 but she refused. Senator Mark doesn’t want to impose his daughter on the people.





"Now, she has picked the SDP ticket with Mike Onoja who also decamped from PDP last week.”

