Custom's Boss, Hameed Ali Loses Wife

Wife of the Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Colonel Hameed Ali (rtd), Hajiya Hadiza Jummai Ali , has died.





According to reports, Mrs Ali died in Abuja last night October 29th. She was 53 years old.





Hajiya Ali who was the first lady of Kaduna State when her husband served as aMilitary administrator of the state in 1996 to 1998, left behind her husband, Hameed Ali and four children.





She will be buried in Abuja today at about 8am after a burial prayer at Annur Mosque.





May her soul rest in peace, Amen.

