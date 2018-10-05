Court Sentences Reckless Driver To Death For Killing FRSC Officer

Published:

A state high court seating in Birnin Kebbi has sentenced to death one Usman Aliyu, a reckless driver popularly referred to as “Customer” who knocked Road Marshal Assistant (RMA III) Muhammad Babangida, a personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps serving in Kebbi State Sector Command reportedly performing his statutory responsibilities to death.According to a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem the incident occurred along Ahmadu Bello way in the state Capital, Birnin Kebbi on 3rd April, 2017.Available reports have it that the Driver, Usman Aliyu drove a Black Toyota Corolla saloon car with the following registration number, KLG 342 AA on the said day and initially attempted to knock down Marshal Inspector (III) Abubakar Garba Abubakar of the same patrol team.However, noticing he couldn’t knock him down, he recklessly headed for the deceased and ensured that he knocked him to death as his first target, Inspector Garba narrowly escaped the hit.The accused, who bagged a death sentence on Wednesday, 4th October, 2018 was also reported to have absconded after knocking down his victim to death. However, he got arrested along Kalgo road by men of the Nigeria Police Force after intelligence tip off.You will recall that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi earlier reacted to the incessant killing of FRSC personnel when he lamented that, the Corps has lost 74 personnel to reckless drivers in the last 18months.According to him, " the Federal Road Safety Corps will not stop at ensuring the prosecution of those errand drivers. It is my responsibility to ensure the safety of my personnel on the highway, so if you knock my personnel, and you are running away, I will go after you.Oyeyemi therefore warned drivers to desist from such unlawful and inhuman act and always ensure that they operate within the ambit of the law.