Court Seizes Fayose’s International Passport, Grants Him N50m Bail

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, was on Wednesday asked by the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos to deposit his passport with the court.





The court granted Fayose bail in the sum of N50m .





The former Governor appeared before the court on Wednesday, as part of proceedings for his trial.





He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegations of being a beneficiary of money laundering.





A tweet by Lere Olayinka, Fayose’s media aide, read: “International Passport to be deposited with the court”.





The court also asked Fayose to provide a surety, who must have landed property in Lagos. The guarantor is also required to have three-year tax clearance in Lagos.





He arrived at the court premises on Wednesday around 9am, escorted by armed security operatives and officials of the commission.





Fayose, who only left office last week, is facing an 11-count charge bothering on receiving illegal monies to fund his 2014 governorship campaign in Ekiti State, among other allegations of benefitting from proceeds of money laundering.

