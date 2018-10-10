Court Orders EFCC To Investigate Adams Oshiomhole Over Alleged Corruption

Published:





A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the investigation of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.





Justice Anwuli Chikere on Tuesday directed that Oshiomhole is served with an application brought before the court by an anti-corruption crusader, Bishop Osadolor Ochei, seeking an order of mandamus compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and commence criminal proceedings against the former Edo State governor over allegations of financial fraud.





Chikere, who also ordered that the EFCC be served with the court process, stressed that the service is done within five days from October 9, 2018, when the order was made.





Bishop Ochei’s counsel, Dr West-Idahosa while arguing a motion ex-parte filed in Suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/628/ 2018 urged the Court to allow Oshiomhole and the EFCC, who are the respondents in the suit to file a reply to the weighty allegations made against them by the Applicant in support of the Federal Government’s anti-corruption fight.





Justice Chikere adjourned till 23rd October 2018 for arguments from all the parties in the matter.





Bishop Ochei, in the motion, wants the court to declare that the anti-graft agency has the statutory duty to investigate and prosecute the former governor, upon his allegations against him in line with the Act, establishing the commission.





The allegations bother on the diversion of Edo state fund by the former governor to his personal use.





He accused the former governor of corruptly enriching himself with the fund of the Edo state government.

