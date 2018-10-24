Court Adjourns Hearing On Imo APC Guber Primaries Indefinitely

Published:





A Federal Court High Court sitting in Bwari, has adjourned the hearing in the Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary tussle indefinitely.





Justice Othman Musa who presided over the matter announced the adjournment after reading a petition against his proceedings, signed by one Bisike Chinaka, Deputy Chairman of the party in the state.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Musa made the decision after reading out the petition dated October 22, which accused him of bias in favour of Hope Uzodinma, who is a party in the matter.





The petition read: “Following the cancellation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the party’s candidate for the 2019 Imo State Governorship Election, on 4th October, 2018, Senator Hope Uzodinma filed an action against the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





"The matter was assigned to his Lordship Othman Musa of Court 13, Bwari Judicial Division.“On the 5th of October, 2018, his Lordship made an order that the parties should show cause why the said exparte application should not be granted.





"Therefore, Ugwunba Uche Nwosu also initiated an action in relation to the said primary election for APC candidate for the 2019 Imo Governorship Election and matter was assigned to his Lordship Valentine Ashi of Court 23, Apo Judicial Division.





"His Lordship granted an Interim Order of Injunction on 9th October 2018 against APC and INEC to the effect that they must respectively send and receive Ugwumba Uche Nwosu’s name as the party’s candidate for the election.





"Unfortunately, since this order was made, we have noticed that the proceedings before you which we have keenly watched, appeared to be skewed in favour of Hope Uzodinma instead of both parties being treated equally.





"For instance, the court is always referring to the order to show cause granted in favour of Hope Uzodinma, while ignoring the others made in favour of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu as though the latter orders were made by an inferior court.





"We strongly accuse you of bias and unable to discharge the oath of your office as such recuse Yourself forthwith and remit the case file to the Chief Judge”.

