Clergyman, Four Suspected Robbers Die In Fatal Accident

A clergyman, Rev. David Gbashi, has died alongside four suspected armed robbers in an accident that occured at Garagbough area in Buruku LGA of Benue state.





According to Facebook user, Michael Akor Juku, who shared the story online, the clergyman had gone to Adikpo, in Kwande LGA, for a function and needed to join the S.A.G in Otukpo when himself and another elderly man were given a lift by the armed robbers in their red Honda car.





They had an accident along the way and all six occupants of the car died with some of their heads cut off. A search carried out by the police led to the recovery of a Bible, charms, guns in the vehicle. A look in the diary of the clergyman showed he was heading to Otukpo for another meeting.





The deceased was a pharmacist and head pastor of Zion Ministries, Katsina Ala, Benue state.

