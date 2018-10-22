CKN News Newspapers Headlines...Monday 22 October 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: October 22, 2018 Bini culture best in the world 'Okungbowa Deem yourselves beautiful 2 die, as car laden with scooped fuel explodes in Aba Is every marriage ordained by God Fayemi: Ekiti and hope rekindled Osun guber and the days ahead WTA Finals: Pliskova beats Wozniacki in straight sets Wrestling: Adekuoroye, Oborududu, two others for World Championships Gumel hails NOC Patrons ahead of investiture tomorrow Mission to Itase What they say and what exists BrandSpark: Nedoux Sews vs The Fashion Faculty Arabic Institute declares readiness to establish varsity in Ibadan Lagos to aggressively fix potholes, intensifies road rehabilitation Police nab 3 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers Offa robbery: Kwara attorney-general stalls prosecution of suspects Cabotage, Content Acts have opened opportunities in maritime sector ' Otike-Obi MfBs request Lagos State to create special court to address bad loans Investors anticipate higher rates as DMO offers N115bn FGN bonds Second Term Politician Logistics problem impeding export of solid minerals'NEXIM Bank boss Retire all Service Chiefs, Anglican Bishop urges Buhari Lasaco Assurance to raise N10bn additional capital Labourer goes berserk, hacks sergeant, 75-yr-old farmer to death in Ondo Stanbic IBTC, CYCDI educate youths on Sustainable Development Goals Advertising stakeholders hold cocktail CBN moves to reduce credit risk in mortgage financing Minimum wage: Labour holds nationwide mass protest Oct 30 NSE wins 'Best Use of Technology for Efficiency' award Okonjo-Iweala asks politicians to stop using her name Equities pricing: Activity to stay positive on Q3 earning releases SHIN supports eye suggery for 102 Nigerans Buhari, IBB, Saraki, Obi, PDP mourn as ex-CJN, Idris Kutigi, dies at 78 There's gang-up to remove me ' Oshiomhole Alleged N4.7bn fraud: Fayose moved to Lagos for arraignment today Ekiti: I'm not a magician ' Fayemi Akwa Ibom APC aspirants back party's candidates Sekibo counsels Diaspora Nigerians on domestic investment opportunities 2019: Buhari wrecked nation's economy, Atiku'll fix it ' PDP Cabals here, cabals there TraderMoni: Bridging gap for low-earning traders The Moghalu challenge Where's 'Abia Stakeholders' Forum' now Buying made-in-Nigeria goods How sustainable is the new minimum wage The way forward for the economy Aftermath of primaries: Oshiomhole alleges plot, gang up Minimum wage: Labour threatens fresh nationwide strike Buhari, Saraki, others mourn as ex-CJN Kutigi dies in London Buhari visits Seme border tomorrow Kanu: I won't face trial in Kangaroo court SMEs financing: Fidelity Bank gets $50m lifeline from AFDB el-Rufai's wife condemns rape of minors, implores women to prioritize education for girls 2019: ECOWAS pledges financial support to INEC Kutigi: CJN declares 7 days mourning Bees cause panic at Kaduna market Whither art thou David Umahi Giwa, Death, and Journalism In search of political mentors (8): The outsider unsung political hero Messi out for 3 weeks Hazard to pen 350,000 weekly deal GOtv Boxing Night 16: Masebinu eyes WABU title Nigeria to host Wheelchair Tennis Futures AITEO Cup final: Ugwuanyi seeks support for Rangers Gumel hails NOC Patrons ahead of investiture LaLiga full debut excites Omeruo Onazi welcomes baby girl EPL: Iwobi, Iheanacho, Ndidi at war FG losing over N5tr on port roads yearly, says Eyis Amiwero Electronic payment fraud reducing in Nigeria NeFF Leave our daughters alone, Aisha Buhari tells Boko Haram Banker, brokers want insurance laws reviewed APC expels Nnamani PropertyPro.ng to hold homes festival in Lagos Be selfless in service, Ortom advises new cadet officers NHRC awaits police report on Abuja killing, seeks compensation for victims family Buhari, Tallon hand over ECOWAS border posts Tuesday Novarick develops community with renewable energy LASG seeks fit persons for pilgrimage Sumec to reward Facebook promo participants at fair Buhari mourns Hamman Tukur Appoint only men of goodwill, Ekiti bishop tells Fayemi NSC unveils new tariffs for truck operators Al-Makura commends journalists for deepening democracy in Nigeria Amaechi, Rivers in war of words over insecurity Cross River explosion victims seek FG, NEMA, Red Cross assistance New PILA boss to continue predecessors legacies USADF supports local enterprises, farming with $24m FG intimidating judiciary Wike Teachers welfare, my top priority Dickson Alaafin, passionate supporter of progressive cause Aregbesola Experts canvass strategic planning in facility management Offa robberies: Police accuse Kwara AG of delaying suspects trial Allow consumers to understand policy contract terms Climate change: Lagos, monarch urge tree planting I wont return to court for trial Nnamdi Kanu FMBN inaugurates N8m houses for Nasarawa civil servants ECOWAS knocks security agencies over role in Osun poll Land administration: Surveyors urged to embrace modern technologies EFCC arraigns Fayose today, Obanikoro, others to testify against ex-gov Charcoal use detrimental to environment Don Stakeholders endorse AIICOs agric insurance cover Adron customers to get Samsung phones Poverty more endemic in North-West Nigeria Report 2019: Oyedepo declares prayer, fast over election violence NIOB hosts forum on safety policy enforcement Libel: MFM founder, Olukoya, drags Sowore before US court Atiku will give SGF slot to South West Daniel Govt imposes curfew as tension builds up in Kaduna Amosun leads Ogun monarchs, ex-minister to meet Buhari Minimum wage: NLC, TUC, ULC threaten to begin fresh strike Nov 6 Buy low, sell high Tips for entrepreneurs who want to start consulting Oshiomhole attacks APC chiefs plotting his removal Driving financial inclusion using Artificial Intelligence Multiple taxes, RoW, others stagnate N21.45tn telecom investment Kogi allocates 37,000 hectares of land for housing How to send an anonymous email message Share This
0 comments: