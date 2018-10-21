CKN News Newspaper Headline...Sunday 21 October 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: October 21, 2018 2019: Time for a new paradigm 136 glorious years of Saint Gregory's College National Debt as a necessity of the moment Between Alaafin Adeniran Adeyemi II and Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi III Injured Messi to miss three weeks after Barcelona vs Sevilla game Henry suffers defeat on Monaco return, PSG seal perfect 10 Samuel Eto'o, Valderrama, Baptista, Encinas, Garcia, Prieto latest LaLiga ambassadors Messi suffers arm injury ahead of clash with Real Madrid Breaking: Messi suffers arm injury ahead of clash with Real Madrid New movie alert: Collaborating with Ini Edo, best decision I ever made 'Uche Jombo Sefiya Dadiva Releases Much-Anticipated Single 'Your Money' Featuring Sugarbana How Malaria drug overdose killed Nollywood producer Oga Bello, Funsho Adeolu, Dayo Amusa, others star in brand new series Heineken unveiled as headline sponsor for 4th edition of Lagos Fashion Week A Russian love song brought Me Fame In Dubai'PTERPAN 2018 QMA cultural pageant: rebranding culture Why I will pick money over sex in a relationship Who Will Save The 'Giant Human suffering and the sacrifices of righteousness Identifying a disability Rise above the challenge SPERMAGGEDDON! Men are becoming gravely infertile 2019: The strategy that Buhari is the only incorruptible leader in Nigeria no longer sells ' Senator Dansadau International Drinks Festival returns with new promises AMNESTY: Dokubo transformation strides:The bearing so far Juremi Foundation empowers physically challenged with wheel chairs and clutches Wife of Benue militia leader, 12 others killed as military, 'Gana' gang engage in gun duel Group canvasses re-election of Senator Faseyi World Habitat Day : Okafor, Ijeoma Wada, others to be honoured Plots, counter-plots and the cold war between Oshiomhole and Obaseki Aisha Alhassan: Rage of a Woman scorned Bisi Akande calls for restructuring My VP position won't conflict with Gov. Obiano, says Peter Obi 2019: Agbaje will win Lagos for PDP, says Oyefusi Dangote Refinery project to boost activities in downstream, says LCCI BigWin 7: Saving Nigeria from volatility, vagaries of global oil market Trans-Ramos Oil Spill: 27 communities demand cancellation of JIV report 2019: Enyimba group faults some Igbo leaders' opposition to Obi's nomination 2019: Al-Mustapha gets ex-militants endorsement for President Viju fetes school children Now it is time for us to negotiate with Nnamdi Kanu ' Fani-Kayode South South group congratulates Atiku, Obi Isoko in diaspora, IDU women wing donate relief materials to flood victims Flood victims get succour from Sen. Manager in Delta How use of hard drugs affects society ' Anglican Bishop Olumakaiye OKOWA: More kudos for peace, development Still on party primaries and matters arising A word on Atikulation and restructuring Northern political leaders divided over Buhari, Atiku Lawmakers who may watch from the sideline in 2019 Aftermath of Presidential Primary: Ekweremadu's supporters mull dumping PDP Jonathan's administration divided Nigeria along ethnic, religious lines 419: When a spouse is obtained by deceit Something worth celebrating Reasons IPOB leader, Kanu resurfaced in Jerusalem Personality of the Week: Ayodele Fayose At 97, I still drink beer with pain reliever Shodunke Religious leaders shouldnt declare public support for politicians Bauchi Bishop My VP position wont clash with Obiano Obi OPC, Ohanaeze, ACF are products of disunity Momoh Staff execution: Red Cross North-East operations to continue Strike looms as Akeredolu, Ondo workers talks fail Most blind people are more brilliant than sighted persons Chioma Ohakwe To be relevant, solve peoples immediate problems Nelson Ekanem Dad didnt use physical punishment, his eyes did the talking Obasanjos son Togolese conduct their businesses any time Yeni Kuti Rant here: FGs travel ban on prominent Nigerians Akinlade hails Amosun Nigeria must do better in global competitiveness Ezekwesili Retiring Lagos workers seek Ambodes intervention on pensions PDP stakeholders accuse Jonathans allies of anti-party activities Buhari urges monarchs to remain bridge builders Obasanjo endorsement meaningless 10 Bayelsa women give birth at IDPs camps FG conducts exams for 17,000 teachers nationwide Flood: Firm donates N70m relief materials Agbekoya cautions Yoruba leaders ahead of 2019 Well bring transparency to governance ANN Lagos gov candidate Osinbajo, Ooni, Ajimobi commend Alaafins leadership quality Ogun ADC pledges democratic dividends Angola says 380,000 illegal migrants exit in weeks BREAKING: Trump confirms US will pull out of nuclear deal with Russia Sale of forms: APC rakes in N12.6bn from sale of forms to aspirants 101 firms seek to supply prepaid meters Apply for loans, BoI urges Osun SMEs operators Obanikoro, Omisore recover passports from EFCC, ex-minister returns to US Stringent NAFDAC conditions hurting manufacturing sector 60 things every woman should know Shehu Sani quits APC, announces new party latest Tuesday Military plans another Python Dance as Kanu speaks today Fresh govt borrowings will upset capital market Experts Norway woos Nigerian investors Ogun LGs get N2m each six times in 24 months Obasanjo forgave Atiku, didnt endorse his presidential bid ADCs Mailafia Restructuring is overdue to avoid a break-up Ezeife Concerns as Nigeria lags behind African peers in Internet connectivity Gbajabiamila, Lasun begin race for House speaker in 2019 Kachikwu inaugurates research council for local content Ambode performing, Fashola planted flowers as gov Bode George Nigeria among countries with affordable Internet, says report Tickets: 62 aggrieved APC Reps await panel report, plot next move We need to protect our cities from becoming slums Al-Amin, FHA MD Tambuwal gets Sokotos PDP gov ticket AfriLabs and the quest to deepen innovation in Africa Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: