CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Monday 1st October 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: October 01, 2018 Lagos gov derailed 'Tinubu Rivers guber: I'm ready for 2019 election, Wike declares Imo guber: Okorocha's son-in-law, Uzodinma, others fight for APC ticket today APC holds parallel guber primaries in Rivers Ameobi: I have not retired from football Mourinho risks sack this week Minimum wage: Labour suspends warning strike APC presidential primary: Kalu's LG gives Buhari highest votes Ugwuanyi, Okowa, Umahi win tickets Lagos 2019: We're ready for primaries ' Sanwo-Olu Using women to stop vote-buying Ogboru and Delta 2019: Advertisement for the philosopher king All eyes on Kwankwaso Ex-Enugu CJ, Umezulike: The quintessential jurisperitus takes a bow Our fight against pre-registered SIM scam is yielding results ' NCC Our fight against pre-registered SIM scam is yielding results' NCC Women's World Cup: FIBA President thumbs up D'Tigress NSA congratulates NFF on successful conduct of election Amputee Football World Cup: Special Eagles plan road show today Prudent Energy HBL: Grasshoppers' prove mettle as League favourites Mourinho could be sacked this week Rohr to invite Success for Libya Why Nigeria ranks second worst open defecating country in the world ' Report Cabotage, Content Acts have opened opportunities in maritime sector ' Otike-Obi My ambition provides opportunity for Isoko representation ' Othihiwa 2019: I stepped down for Ogboru because of his vision, consistency ' Ofehe Omokwe lauds MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Vanguard photo journalist wins 10th Golden Pen award Minimum wage: Labour suspends strike Gunmen kill 14, injure scores in Benue Flooding: Bayelsa shuts down schools APC primary: Tension, anxiety of the moment got the better of Ambode ' Sanwo-Olu We are behind Ambode's second term bid ' Councilors 2019 polls: Buhari gets 505, 827 votes in Edo Gov. Ayade affirmed as PDP gov'ship candidate in C'River Succour for Nigerian businesses in Ghana as Ekweremadu intervenes Trust remains crucial in e-payment, says Diamond Bank CEO Why American Express is returning to Nigeria ' Chairman Re: The Boko Haram 'technical defeat' ruse is unravelling Okogwu, IBB's brother-in-law dies Man rapes, kills woman in Delta Gunmen raid Delta Police stations, kill 2 officers, cart off ammunition Obiri appointed Bayelsa Acting Head of Service Independence: Nigeria'll be great again 'Osinbajo INEC working with APC to alter result sheets, says Osun PDP PDP convention: Dickson urges aspirants to accept outcome Lagos governorship war : Ambode attacks as Tinubu backs Sanwo-Olu Police burst baby factory in Rivers, arrest cleric, 16 pregnant girls INDEPENDENCE: There's still hope for Nigeria, says Oyakhilome MASSOB opposes Bianca Ojukwu's senatorial bid APC mocks PDP, says Wike has become sole administrator Plateau: Five feared dead as violence mars PDP, APC primaries PDP accuses Buhari, APC of posting fake presidential primary results Osun gov candidates accuse INEC, security agencies, APC of rigging election Aspirant backs Lagos APC direct primaries Tambuwal in Benue, vows to address poor power supply, others Buhari accepts Alhassan's resignation Accept convention results, Dickson, Mark tell PDP aspirants Ambode confirms APC as party of fraudsters Things you didn't know about financial inclusion Ranches: FG to use own land as states resist Ghana'll soon reopen 400 Nigerian-owned shops ' Ekweremadu Wema Bank confirms Adebise as MD/CEO PENGASSAN calls for oil industry reform Heritage Bank supports Next Titan to encourage young entrepreneurs Experts X-ray Nigeria's economy at 58 Real estate: When to get in and out Eight steps to reduce credit card debt Confidence is essential for insurance ' Adekoya Nigeria @ 58: Poor management puts economy at risk DBN introduces programme on SME loans Demand for loans decreases ' CBN report We'll use IoT to improve Nigerian businesses ' 9mobile Coastal erosion: Togolese President commends Eko Atlantic City Trust crucial in e-payment, says Diamond Bank CEO Sentimental choice of leaders, reason for backwardness Saraki Ikpeazu, Ayade, Okowa, Wike, others win PDP gov tickets APC postpones governorship primary in Cross River Akwa Ibom APC primary ends in stalemate Air crash: Buhari visits injured pilots in hospital commiserates with NASS over Adedoyins death Health, education still in dire need of funding Killings: Boycott 58th independence anniversary, BNN urges citizens ANN NEC dismisses illegal national convention Cleric advises voters Bakassi clan head laments influx of Cameroonian refugees Club seeks help for residents Gunmen sacks Delta police station, kill two Without strong institutions, democracy wont fly 2019: Sanwo-Olu not fit to govern Lagos, says Ambode Rivers: Cole, Abe emerge winners as explosions rock APC parallel primaries Labour suspends strike, wants negotiations concluded Kwara PDP gov primary disrupted Adelabu wins Oyo APC primary, PDP picks Makinde Has Nigerias electoral process improved since Independence Independence: Lagos Speaker seek prayers for peaceful elections Nigerias development has not matched its great possibilities Kumuyi FG must intensify fight against Boko Haram, herdsmen Ortom Akeredolu pardons 17 prisoners Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: