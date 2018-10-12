CKN News Newspaper Headline...Friday 12 September 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: October 12, 2018 AFC acquires $300m facility from EXIM Bank of China Breaking : Aviation unions suspend picketing, as Bi- Courtney agrees to demand Equities market rebounds as NSE Index up by 0.11% Deem yourselves beautiful Phone character: How good manners win you more friends Boxing in Nigeria needs more promoters- Ladipo It will be difficult to replace Ronaldo, says Juve sporting director Nigeria vs Libya: Ezenwa ready to give his best Mikel pleads for mercy Football: Italy v Ukraine international friendly No Messi, no problem as Argentina beat Iraq 4-0 Nigeria vs Libya: Ighalo dazzles Nigeria vs Libya: Success talks tough Spain rejects re-opening probe into Abidal's liver transplant Eagles v Libya AFCON Showdown: We won't miss Moses ' Musa Greek club coach Lucescu fined for 'Hitler' blast NSCIA fumes over murder of Muslims in Plateau communities Ahmadiyya honours Onaiyekan with Peace award MUSLIM GROUP to leaders, lawmakers: Give up your extravagant lifestyles, and donate to the poor 2019: Ogun Muslims give conditions to support political parties, candidates Atiku's big win The Saudi Monarchy needs evaluation The charming force behind Abaya Lagos ' Salihat Rahaman Modest Fashion: An Insider's Guide Into Its Evolving Style Meet Bukola ' The Fashion Designer LASUTH, Vision Care restore sights to 100 indigent Lagosians Nigeria needs $1trn investment to modernise energy infrastructure ' Osinbajo Atiku'll turn people's fears to hope 'Okotie-Eboh I never said I graduated with first class from UNN ' Kachikwu Elizade tutors motorists on vehicle maintenance PLATEAU: Violent protests trail LG poll results Kwankwanso vs Shekarau fixture not certain in Kano The 31 Presidential candidates for 2019 Buhari's conscience in Port-Harcourt I will not attend Fayemi's inauguration ' Fayose You will lose together, Buhari tells Obasanjo, Atiku Uba brothers at war again over Anambra South Senate seat 2019 elections: Nigerians must choose from candidates that can pass integrity test -APC ARC disburses N11bn to tackle drought in member countries Meet eSight 3, glasses that can give sight to the blind Ford to produce vehicles that automatically warn of emergency ahead Flood: Rice farmers in Edo North, Central lament destruction of farmland By Gabriel Enogholase WARRI S/WEST: Defeated aspirants urged to eschew bitterness Why we removed Speaker, Deputy ' Ekiti lawmakers Fresh crisis looms as Senate vires N189bn INEC budget from SIP's N500bn Man arraigned over importation of 1,570 pump action rifles The Elevation Church celebrates 8th anniversary, set to host Women's Conference 2019 elections: Presidency cries gang-up, as Obasanjo okays Atiku STATE OF THE NATION: Nigeria'll remain stagnant if', says Ooni of Ife How to free yourself from fear Enter the Atiku era 2019: The Battle of Baba 70s Atiku vs. Buhari: Issues at stake NIRSAL, CBN and Anchor Borrowers Programme Primordial republicanism, stereotypism and Igbo leadership syndrome David Omueya Dafinone (1927-2018) Lagos Open Tennis: Prime seeds advance to semifinals Djokovic wants tennis Super World Cup My life is upside down -Mbappe Coutinho rubbishes Barca Musa: Eagles 'll reply Amrouche against Libya Libya players injected with vaccines 2019: Obasanjo rates Atiku higher than Buhari INEC budget: Buhari, Senate head for showdown Save journalism from dying, Osinbajo tells editors INEC lists threats to 2019 elections FG redeploys 32 directors, 127 other top officials Oil marketers want payment of subsidy debts Obi of Onitsha declares war against Osu culture LASACO to raise N10bn capital through shares Executive Order 6: Court backs Buhari on seizure of looters assets Nigeria, India to strengthen bilateral trade ties Akwa Ibom youths hail BudgIT on workers wage survey Mantrac launches next generation excavators in Nigeria Scholars want better welfare, recognition for monarchs Stakeholders advocate future without oil for Nigeria Indomie promotes child education, empowerment at heroes award Osinbajo advises editors on professionalism US, UNESCO seek more funding for girls education Missing general: Reps seek professional investigation by police, DSS condemn arrest of PUNCHman, pregnant women, others Flooding: NEMA declares national disaster in five more states Senate confirms 22 NPC commissioner-nominees, drops one FG arraigns clearing agent for illegal importation of 1,570 guns Osinbajo meets 1,000 schoolgirls over poor education, discrimination Delta NUT laments shortage of teachers in public schools Employ more qualified teachers, ASUSS tells Osun govt Philips boosts Nigerias health care delivery with Lumify Group seeks improved training for girls Edo deploys monitoring officers to 612 schools Widows of slain Abuja policemen get succour Govt officials sanctioned over River Kaduna accident Buhari, Atiku, Nwodo, Soyinka, others for summit Marafa backs INEC, says no candidates in Zamfara APC Why I wont attend Fayemis inauguration Fayose 2019 polls budget: Senate retains inserted projects Ohakim, 13 other gov aspirants form new APGA Pay Omo-Agege his entitlements or appear in court, judge warns Saraki Primary: Cross River PDP members protest against Ayades election Family as resource for nurturing mental health in youths Minister agrees with IMF on Nigerias debt weakness MMA2: Aviation unions call off strike Nigeria needs $1tn investment to fix energy Osinbajo Xpress Payments lures unbanked Nigerians with products, services Tinubu was mute when herdsmen attacked South West Odumakin Osinbajo to speak on Nigerias investment drive in Oxford 2019: Mixed reactions as Obasanjo endorses Atiku Economic benefits of integrated farming Ekiti Assembly removes Speaker, deputy, suspends 12 lawmakers Determining which bank account suits you best Joke with Nigerias unity, have problem with me Buhari Ladol, Samsung disputell be resolved amicably FG ICPC discovers FGs N9.8bn hidden in bank, grills MD Poor facilities, polices causing high port charges LCCI Nigeriansll choose between a clean candidate and a racketeer APC Estate surveyors seek proper clean-up of Ogoniland
