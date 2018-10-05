Chris Isiguzo Elected NUJ President, Beats Incumbent Waheed Odusile

Published:

Share This

Governor David Umahi has congratulated the newly elected National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo and commended the union for peaceful national convention.Umahi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor described the newly elected National President of NUJ as a thorough journalist, a professional who placed high premium on professesionalism and balanced reportage.The governor in the the statement further congratulated the newly elected National Vice President of the union in South East, Mr Petrus Obi and called on journalists to engine the true reflection of their calling by upholding balanced reportage."Let me congratulate Chris Isiguzo, the newly elected National President of NUJ as well as Petrus Obi, the New National Vice President in charge of South East for their resounding victories in the recently concluded elections. Journalists have shown that our agitation for change of attitude and politics of inclusiveness is yielding positive results. I therefore urge the new leadership of NUJ to ensure from weeks and months ahead ensure retooling of journalists to the modern trend of reportage".He defeated incumbent President Waheed Odusile at the election held in Abeokuta, Ogun State