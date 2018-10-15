Buhari’s Govt Has Zero Integrity – Atiku’s Spokesman

Published:





The spokesperson of the Atiku Campaign Organisation (ACO) Segun Sowunmi, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has zero integrity.





Sowunmi said this on Monday when he featured on a Channels TV programme “Sunrise Daily” alongside Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the Buhari re-election campaign organisation.





Sowunmi dismissed Buhari’s anti-graft war, saying Nigeria’s economy “ran into a slump because of the corruption under the Buhari-led administration.”





The public affairs analyst said the present administration under President Buhari has “zero integrity,” adding that “whatever arguments they (the administration) have now about fixing the economy is laughable”.





"They say one thing in the morning, they do another. First, they said they don’t even know the meaning of subsidy. Right now, they can’t explain to us who is paying subsidy or who is appropriating it. Now we’re finding out that $25 billion is somewhere lost within NNPC.





"All over the places where you turn, all the principal officers of this government are just deep in sleaze, made worse, made totally worse, is that they really have no care for any section of the country; When they are not calling young people lazy, they are telling the women that their position is just in the bedroom, whatever that meant.





"When they are supposed to be looking for ways to bring the nation together, they are running a percentage that doesn’t even add up in mathematics; 97 to 5.





"Worse is that they go all over the world shaming the whole country, claiming that Nigeria is corrupt, even applauding other nations who call us ‘fantastically corrupt”





The ACO Spokesman said why the Buhari administration is “totally incompetent and unacceptable” is that there has not been a cabinet reshuffle since it came to power.





"What makes them totally incompetent and unacceptable is that in the last three and a half years, they have not seen anybody in that government, none of their ministers is due for a change, they have not re-jigged their cabinet, how can they re-jig their cabinet when they don’t know what they are doing?

Share This