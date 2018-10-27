Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Meets INEC Chairman Over Buhari's Certificate Saga

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, on Friday met the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, at the Presidential Villa.





This is coming amid the President’s West Africa Examination Council issues.





The meeting which was held behind closed doors lasted for about thirty minutes.





Yakubu did not speak to State House correspondents when the meeting ended.





The presidency is yet to issue a statement on the meeting as of the time of filing this report.





President Buhari, who is the standard bearer of the ruling party, failed to submit his WAEC result to INEC.

Share This