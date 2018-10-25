Buhari To Commission New Port Harcourt Airport Int’l Terminal

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday (today) inaugurate the new international terminal at the Port Harcourt International Airport.





The presidency made this known on its Twitter handle, @NGRPresident.





It was learned that the project is one of four built with a $500 million loan taken from China in 2013. Nigeria provided $100 million as counterpart funding for the projects.





The projects were expected to be delivered in 18 months but the new terminal is being commisioned five years after.

