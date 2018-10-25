Thursday, 25 October 2018

Buhari To Commission New Port Harcourt Airport Int’l Terminal

Published: October 25, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday (today) inaugurate the new international terminal at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The presidency made this known on its Twitter handle, @NGRPresident.

It was learned that the project is one of four built with a $500 million loan taken from China in 2013. Nigeria provided $100 million as counterpart funding for the projects.

The projects were expected to be delivered in 18 months but the new terminal is being commisioned five years after.

Abiola Alaba Peters

