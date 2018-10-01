Buhari Summons Tinubu, Ambode Over Lagos Guber Crisis

Published:





Abuja, Nigeria Political News 1st October, 2018: The President, Muhammadu Buhari has invited the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode to Abuja.





The meeting is believed to be about the second term aspiration of Mr Ambode.





Bola Tinubu, a two-term governor of Lagos has thrown his weight behind Mr Ambode’s challenger, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.





Ambode, at a press conference on Sunday, said Sanwo-Olu is not fit to govern Lagos. He revealed that his challenger was once arrested for fraud in U.S.





Source: New Telegraph

