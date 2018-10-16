Buhari Speaks To Father Of Aide Worker Executed By Boko Haram On Phone

Published:





President Buhari today had a telephone conversation with Mohammed Liman, father of Hauwa Liman who was killed by Boko Haram terrorists.





According to a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari during the telephone conversation, commiserated with the family over the sad news.





He informed the grieving father that his government did everything possible to ensure that Hauwa and the other captives in the sect's captivity, were released. He lamented that all the efforts of his government sadly ended up in futility.





In the same vein, President Buhari also spoke and condoled with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mr Peter Maurer, over Hauwa's death. The President commended the ICRC for the great work they had been doing in Nigeria by providing healthcare services to victims of insurgency in some of the most affected areas.





He appealed to the organisation to continue its services in the country, and not give up, despite the unfortunate and painful loss of their staff.





Hauwa until her death was an aide worker with ICRC. She and two other of her colleagues were abducted in Rann, Borno state in March this year. Two of them have so far been killed by the sect members.

