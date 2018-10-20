Buhari Showers Praises On Goodluck Jonathan For Accepting Outcome Of 2015 Election

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended former President Goodluck Jonathan for accepting the outcome of 2015 presidential election, even as he boasts that his administration will destroy members of the Boko Haram sect.



He said it was wrong for any individual or group to be killing innocent people and destroying properties under the guise of doing it for God.



Buhari spoke while hosting some entertainers of Northern Nigerian extraction, Kannywood, to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday evening.



The President, who spoke in Hausa language, said the Federal Government would not allow any group hiding under religion to unleash terror on innocent citizens.



He said those killing in the name of God were either ignorant or didn’t believe in God.



He said, “It is totally wrong for any believer in God to kill innocent people whether in the mosque, church or the market place.



“You cannot be shouting Allahu Akbar (Allah is Great), Allahu Akbar, and be killing innocent citizens and destroying properties, all in the name of God.



“It is either you don’t know what you are saying or you don’t even believe in the existence of God Almighty. God has nothing to do with injustice.



“So, now we are confronting them and by the grace of God we will destroy them.”



He said he would continue to hold Jonathan in high esteem for conceding to him in the 2015 presidential election.



The President said, “I will continue to hold former President Jonathan in high esteem as a result of that singular act.



“He (Jonathan) was in power as deputy governor, Governor (Bayelsa), Vice-President and President, all for about 10 years and he voluntarily accepted defeat and surrendered power to me.”



He urged the entertainers to continue to use their talents to promote the culture of peaceful co-existence and unity among the diverse socio-political groups in the country.

