Buhari Recieves Igbo Chief Iman In Aso Rock

Published:





Yesterday, President Buhari declared that the Federal Government is ready to contend with anyone who is against the peace and unity of Nigeria.





''Anybody that tries to joke with the unity of this country has a problem as long as we are alive,'' President Buhari said while receiving Eze Abdulfatah Emetumah III, the Offor of Umuofor Kingdom, Oguta LGA, Imo State.





The President told members of the delegation led by the monarch, who is also the Chief Imam of Oguta, that his main objective of serving as an elected public office holder is to make the country better.





''Our single objective is how to make Nigeria better and we will never get tired,'' he said.





President Buhari, who thanked the delegation for identifying with the progress made so far by this administration in moving the nation forward, assured them that their well thought out recommendations on engendering unity in the country would be considered.

Share This