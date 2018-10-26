Buhari Orders Clampdown On Illegal Security Outfits

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered the immediate clampdown on all illegal security outfits in Nigeria.





National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), revealed this while addressing a news conference in reaction to the recent crisis in Kaduna, Adamawa, Plateau and Benue states.





General Monguno added that all unlicensed and illicit acquisition of controlled items, including drones and broadcast equipment, are to be reported to the appropriate security agencies.





With security challenges still popping up across the country, Monguno said the nation’s internal security situation is being reviewed.

