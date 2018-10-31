Buhari Meets Four South South PDP Governors In Aso Rock

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday met behind closed doors with Governors of South South geopolitical zones at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



Siriake Dickson who spoke on behalf of others simply said, “My colleagues and I came to have audience with the President to discuss issues pertinent to our country and also pertinent to our respective states.



“We had a robust and fruitful discussion with the president and he promised to look into it in anyway possible.”







When asked on the area of discussion, Governor Dickson who was flanked by his other colleagues said, “We don’t want to go into those details.”



He further said that their meeting had nothing to do with either PDP or the All Progressives Congress, APC.



The Governors were:

Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State

Siriake Dickson of Bayelsa State

Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State

Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.



However, there was insinuation that the meeting may not be unconnected to the recent Supreme Court judgement that ordered the federal government to adjust its share of proceeds from the sale of crude oil whenever the price exceeds $20 per barrel.

