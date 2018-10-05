Buhari Meets Anyim Behind Closed Doors

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, at the Presidential Villa.





As at the time of filing this report, the reason and outcome of the meeting is unknown.





Last year, Anyim was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in connection with a sum of N520m, which he allegedly collected from ex-National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.





The EFCC said it is also investigating Anyim for alleged contract scam of N13bn.





Later the former Senate President was released on bail after he submitted his passport to the anti-graft agency.

Share This