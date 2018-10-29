Buhari Media Organization Tackles PDP On Abandoned Projects

Published:

The Buhari Media Organization has dismissed claims by the Peoples Democratic Party on the Port Harcourt airport project as an attempt to water down the achievements of the President Muhammad Buhari administration.

The opposition party had not only claimed credit for its completion but said the project was conceptualized and financed by the Jonathan administration

BMO said in a statement by its chairman Niyi Akinsiju and secretary Cassidy Madueke in Abuja that PDP's position was laughable.

"We wondered how the party could even claimed that the PDP administration financed a project that the Chinese through the China EXIM bank provided a loan of $500m to cover three other airports in Lagos,Abuja and Kano.

It is not even a surprise because here is a party that has no qualms about twisting tales to suit its false narratives

This is a project that was only 30% completed at the time President Buhari assumed office in May 2015, it noted.

The group also found it amusing that whenever President Buhari completes abandoned projects or those left at low level of completion,the PDP would rush to issue press statements deriding the adminstration's effort.

BMO noted that "If it is a ploy to deflect attention then the opposition party has only exposed itself to ridicule

This is because the APC-led administration of President Buhari would continue to complete all projects left at various stages of completion

We are however convinced that the President would not approve the completion of the long-abandoned PDP headquarters project in the Abuja city centre

The group also assured Nigerians that Buhari would not back down on its avowed commitment to complete all ongoing infrastructure projects within the specified time regardless of the musings of opposition figures

SIGNED:BMO

Share This