Buhari May Lose 2019 Presidential Election..Rev Mbaka

Revered Father Ejike Mbaka has described the the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, as “bureau de change.”





Mbaka, who is the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, said this in reference to the alleged exchange of hard currencies at the elective National Convention of the PDP on 6 October in Port Harcourt .





He also warned that President Muhammadu Buhari may lose the 2019 election if he did not change.





“So let the will of God be done in Nigeria. It is like what I have been saying Buhari change or you will be changed,” Sun News quoted him as saying.





He added: “What will it take you; change the Chief of Staff, change B, change C, change this and change that; even if it will take 20 Igbo men or 20 Yoruba men to change Nigeria; take all of them.





“Look at what (Chukwuma) Soludo did in the Central Bank; he has assured Nigeria and the whole world that there is nothing like bank collapse again.





“An Igbo man did this, why can’t Buhari take Soludo for the economic revival and revamping of Nigeria’s economy?





“And you are busy talking about corruption, playing game with the lives of Nigerians from the issue of Fulani herdsmen to Boko Haram to Jos killings. You said somebody stole, what did he steal?





“Someday, they said the government has spent trillions of naira on social investment scheme and I want to know who are the people they were spending the money on; the Vice President said they are giving N10,000 to small scale businesses and I asked, is this how they will transform Nigeria? You give somebody N10,000 for business, what type of business will N10,000 start?”





According to him, “Somebody will have billions and want to take the one belonging to the public while hunger will be killing his people.





“Look at the type of money they shared during the primaries to the extent that they brought Bureau de Change.





“They said Buhari is change, but Atiku is bureau de change. They were sharing the money in dollars and it was going out in millions of dollars in Nigeria where hunger is killing people; where you don’t have food to eat.





“If they spend such monies to get ticket, how do you think that when they get into power they will rule, of course, they will first recover the money they have spent but the worst is that the money was not being shared to the poor.”

