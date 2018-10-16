Buhari Has Ordered EFCC To Detain Fayose Indefinitely - PDP

Published:





The Presidency has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to detain outgoing Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged.





Fayose’s four-year tenure officially ends on 15 October (Today), and the PDP, in a statement on Monday, claimed that the Presidency had already ordered the anti-graft agency to arrest him.





“The uncompromising stand of the outgoing governor against the present administration was the reason Ekiti State was invaded and taken by force during the last governorship election,” the PDP said.





“By 12 midnight, the governor’s residence is expected to be surrounded by armed men of the EFCC under the pretext that they had information of his plot to escape.





“This is to achieve their plan to humiliate the governor and portray him in bad light to the public by dramatising his arrest.





“Nigerians can recall that it was the governor who offered to submit himself to the EFCC, despite the Commission’s clear display of bias and partisanship, as demonstrated in its various actions, especially its tweets and putting the governor on security watch-list.





“The EFCC even unprofessionally showed its bias in deriding the governor, making light of a very serious matter by mocking him and asking him to come before his tenure elapsed, which the governor declined — in line with the constitutional immunity.”





