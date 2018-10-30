Buhari And I Will Not Lie To Nigerians..Yemi Osinbajo

Published:





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said he and President Buhari would never be found deceiving Nigerians.





He said the two of them could be accused of anything, but not about deceiving Nigerians.





A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, quoted the Vice- President as saying this while featuring on a programme, Brekete Family, on Human Rights Radio, Abuja.





Osinbajo said the administration was concerned about the plight of ordinary Nigerians and would continue to carry out programmes that would improve their lives.





He said,“The focus of our government is on how things can be better for the common man. "We are not in the business of trying to deceive Nigerians .





"You can accuse me and the President of anything, but you will never find us deceiving Nigerians.”





While making references to the present administration's National Social Investment Programme, Osinbajo noted that the administration was able to do more with less resources.





He added, "The President has ensured that nobody steals money from the treasury. "The major problem Nigeria had before now was the fact that people stole from the nation's coffers.





"Once the country is able to stop corruption, it would be better"

Share This