Breaking:Voting Ends At PDP Presidential Primary In Port Harcourt,As Sorting Of Votes Starts

Published: October 07, 2018
Voting has just ended at the PDP Presidential Primary going on in Port Harcourt.

All the delegates have finished casting their votes and sorting of the votes are currently going.

After that counting begins ,followed by announcement of the result

12 candidates are jostling to pick the ticket to determine who will face incumbent President,Muhammadu Buhari Of The APC in the 2019 Presidential election

CKN News gathered at the venue that it will be a straight fight between Atiku Abubakar,Bukola Saraki,Rabiu Kwankwaso and Aminu Tambuwal

