Breaking:Ernest Shonekan Is Alive..Family

Former Head Of The Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan who has earlier been reported dead has been confirmed hale and hearty by family members.The elder statesman, 82, was reported by many online media to have died today quoting PDP Chieftain Femi Fani-Kayode.However, Basirat Umar-Shonekan, one of the daughters of former Head of Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan has debunked the rumoured death of her father.In a WhatsApp chat with friends in faraway Canada, Umar-Shonekan declared that her father is still hale and hearty as at the time of speaking with her Nigerian friends.The Nigerian-born Canadian Naval Accountant further explained that she learnt about her father’s death through a Facebook report which compelled her to make phone calls across to Nigeria to authenticate the incident.Basirat, who later made an internet call to one of her close family friend in Nigeria, Idir Abu, further explained that the entire Shonekan family was highly embarrassed by the internet news.“To be frank with you, all of us too were very embarrassed by the Facebook report and I had to hurriedly call Nigeria. Although Baba is suffering from sickness usually associated with old age, but I can tell you that my dad is fine”, Basirat told Abu on internet calling.Mrs. Umar-Shonekan further said that the Ernerst Shonekan’s first born was still with their father in the family’s Lagos house.Also one Aliyu Tanko, who works with the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC Shonekan has confirmed the octogenarian is still alive.