BREAKING: Veteran Actor, Comedian, Baba Sala Is Dead

Veteran actor, comedian, Moses Olaiya Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala is dead.





It was gathered this through a statement by his Media aid, Mr. Isaac Haastrup on Monday where it was contained that Baba Sala took his last breath on Sunday night around 10pm.





Until his death, was the minister in charge of the sacred cherubim and seraphim church, idasa no1 model parish and council district headquarters.





His body has been deposited at Wesley guild hospital, Osun State.





The late Adejumo is survived by children, grand children and great grandchildren.

