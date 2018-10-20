BREAKING: Top Nigerian Movie Producer, Chris Ekejimbe Is Dead

Published:





Former member of the board of the Association of Nollywood Core Producers (ANCOPS), Chris Ekejimbe, has died after battling an undisclosed illness for two weeks.





Reports says, he died on Saturday morning at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).





He was referred to LUTH when his condition became critical after he was allegedly given a wrong injection at another hospital.





Ekejimbe was the founder of 4Screams Production Company and Nollywood social media group, Film4Life.





His death comes four months after that of his friend and creative partner, Bambino Anachina, who died in June.





More To Follow...

Share This