Breaking :NSIMA EKERE’S MEDIA AIDE BLOWS WHISTLE “THERE WAS NO ASSASINATION ATTEMPT ON NSIMA EKERE; WE CONCOCTED THE LIE”

Late yesterday, the social media was awashed with the story of alleged assassination attempt on the life of the NDDC Managing Director and APC gubernatorial candidate, Nsima Ekere. According to reports “Obong Ekere was meeting party leaders in the nearby residence of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, Mr. Umana Umana when bullet clearly targeted at him was fired into his upstairs bedroom where his wife and sister were at the time.”

This story was a propaganda we cooked up; there is no truth to this story. Obong Nsima Ekere was never in any form of danger. We cooked up this story to malign Governor Udom Emmanuel, pure and simple. We acknowledge that Akwa Ibom State has been very peaceful under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel; we know that Governor Emmanuel has won the hearts and minds of the people of this State by the zero-tolerance he has shown on insecurity and the banning of cult groups was a master stroke. We are also aware that the narrative they have been pushing that the peace we currently enjoy should not be replaced by a return to the dark days of insecurity and politically motivated assassinations that had characterized the years of former Governor Godswill Akpabio, of which our Principal Nsima Ekere was the Deputy Governor for the first one and half years, where hundreds of people were killed had gained traction with the people of the State.

Last Tuesday, Governor Udom Emmanuel scored a huge political victory when he got the cultists and gang leaders who had terrified Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo Local Government areas respectively to sign an amnesty agreement and turn in their weapons. We knew with that victory, it would be difficult for people to abandon Udom Emmanuel and vote for the APC. We were instructed to concoct lies to show that there are still some security challenges in the State and the best person to draw attention to that lie is our Principal Obong Nsima Ekere. We were told to manufacture that lie about the attempt on his life, which we did last night. The strategy of lies was further amplified by the Statement by the APC Caucus Chairman, Don Etiebet where he made some allegations of security infractions on the leaders of the APC.

Anyone who read that story would immediately dismiss it as a lie. Look at this line “Obong Ekere was meting party leaders in the nearby residence of the Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, Mr. Umana Umana, when the bullet, clearly targeted at him, was fired into his upstairs bedroom where his wife and sister were at the time”. Any discerning reader should ask these questions :which “nearby building” was this, and how come the “wife and sister” were at the “upstairs bedroom”? Was Nsima Ekere holding meetings at his Lagos Street home which would make sense on the angle of the wife and sister being home at the time of the alleged “attack”? If this is true, that he was holding meetings at his Lagos Street home, then the whole story falls apart. Obong Nsima Ekere’s Lagos Street home is one of the most secured buildings in Uyo. The whole area is ringed and patrolled by fierce looking security operatives and the notion that someone would fire a bullet into the “upstairs bedroom where his wife and sister were at the time” is a big lie. There was no attempt on the life of our Principal, Nsima Ekere; we cooked up the lie to draw attention to an imaginary security situation in the State.

Now, you may wonder why I decided to blow this whistle. The answer is my conscience. I woke up this morning filled with pangs of conscience. I asked myself: is this morally right to tell this manner of lies and to malign a governor who has scored huge success in securing the peace in this State? I told myself that politics aside, there is conscience and morality. I cannot be a party to this kind of strategy by my party, the APC to use lies as a campaign strategy. Our people should not be told lies or be exploited emotionally with lies and propaganda. My party should tell Akwa Ibom people what they intend to do differently rather than continue to tell lies about the success of Governor Udom Emmanuel. I know they will come after me, because they know who I am, since I have told my colleagues on our Strategic Media Committee, to stop telling lies as a strategy for elections, but they have always told me, they will continue to tell lies because they think Akwa Ibom people are not sophisticated enough to differentiate between lies and truth.

Let me state again here again that there was no assassination attempt on Obong Nsima Ekere yesterday, October 4 th , 2018. We cooked up the lie, just as we had cooked up the lie about alleged shooting at the residence of Senator Godswill Akpabio in Ukana, last August, which was later revealed to have been a lie. Enough of these lies!