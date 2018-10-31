BREAKING: Missing General Corpse Found In An Abandoned Well

Published:





The corpse of missing retired Army General, Muhammed Alkali has been found in an abandoned well in Guchwet, Shen of Jos south local government area of Plateau state.





Sources claim that Umar Mohammed, leader of the operation search and rescue has disclosed that plans were in place for a befitting burial.









Recall that the Nigerian Army had said on Friday, that soldiers had located the missing general’s grave at "No Man’s Land” in Dura-Du community Plateau state. His corpse had been exhumed and taken to an unknown place by perpetrators of the crime.





Alkali who was the immediate past chief of administration of the Nigerian Army was declared missing on September 3 en route Bauchi state from Abuja.

