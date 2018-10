Published:





The middle aged man who was rescued by Fishermen after he jumped off 3rd mainland bridge in an apparent suicide attempt has died.





The man identified as Nurudeen, died in the hospital where he was rushed to for medical treatment.





Recall that yesterday morning, Story broke that Nurudeen called his wife before he jumped off the bridge into the lagoon.





His remains has been deposited in the state morgue. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

