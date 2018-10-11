BREAKING: Ekiti Speaker Impeached

Published:





Ekiti State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon Kola Oluwawole (Moba Local government ) has just been Impeached! Hon. Alagbada (Ise/ orun Local government ) is now a new Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly.





Rt. Hon. Kolawole Oluwawole, Ekiti State House Of Assembly Speaker and his Deputy, Hon Sina Animasahun were impeached this morning. The new Speaker is Rt. Hon. Adeniran Alagbada while the former Deputy Speaker earlier removed, Rt. Hon. Segun Adewunmi(ekiti west Local government ) is returned as the Deputy Speaker.





The new leader of Business in the House is the former Minoriry Leader, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan while Hon. Sunday Akinniyi a.k.a Gbosa, a new defector to the APC is now the Minority leader.





All the new officers have been sworn in.





Details later...

