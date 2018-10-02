BREAKING: Babajide Sanwo-Olu Defeats Ambode In Alausa, Kosofe LG

Published:





Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of the state, at ward c, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday.





Olanrewaju Yahaya, the electoral officer of announced that Sanwo-Olu polled 960 votes ahead of the governor who secured just four votes.





Sanwo-Olu : 960

Ambode: 4





At Kosofe, Sanwo-Olu also Defeats Ambode At Kosofe LG Ward D, Emmanuel Primary School.





Result:





Ward D, Kosofe Local Government





Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu: 4,800.





Mr Akinwunmi Ambode: 1,700.





More details soon…

Share This