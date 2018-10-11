BREAKING: Atiku Arrives Abeokuta To Meet Obasanjo

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for 2019 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has arrived Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, for a meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.





The meeting will hold behind closed doors at the expansive residence of the ex-president within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.





Abubakar, a former vice president under the Obasanjo administration, arrived the ex-president’s residence at about 1:05pm.





The former VP was accompanied by his campaign organization’s Director-General and former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and Senator Murray Ben-Bruce, among others.





More To Come...

