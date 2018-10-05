BREAKING: Aregbesola, Oyetola, In Closed Door Meeting With Buhari

Published:

The outgoing governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola and the governor-elect in the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state, Gboyega Oyetola is currently holding a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.





The meeting is holding at the President’s office inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Recall that Oyetola emerged the winner after defeating his close rival from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke in a re-run election held last weekend. PDP is currently protesting in Abuja against the outcome of the election.





They, however, demand the declaration of their candidate as the winner of the election.





Details later

