BREAKING: 8 People Dead, Several Others Injured As Unknown Gunman Opens Fire Synagogue

A gunman opened fire at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the US during a prayer service, and at least 8 people are confirmed dead in what has been described as an anti-Semitic attack.





The shooter entered the Tree of Life Congregation and began spraying bullets. According to cops, the shooter came with an AR-15 and said, "All Jews need to die." When cops arrived, the shooter began firing at them.





The shooting occurred at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh shortly before 10am. The gunman, who has been described as a white man with a beard, is still in the building but has surrendered to police and is in custody.





He killed three people on the ground level, four in the synagogue's basement and at least one other person before fleeing to the third floor where he exchanged gun fire with police. Two cops have been shot and it is not known what their condition is.

