Bolaji Abdullahi Withdraws From Kwara PDP Governorship Race

Bolaji Abdullahi, former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has pulled out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Kwara.





The former minister is among eight PDP aspirants who have withdrawn from the exercise.





Ali Ahmad, Saka Isau, Ladi Hassan, Ibrahim Kaia, Zakari Mohammed and Ahman Pategi are the others who pulled out.





The contest is now between Razak Atunwa, a federal lawmaker from Kwara central, and Sha’aba Lafiagi, a senator representing Kwara north.





Details Later...

