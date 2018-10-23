Boko Haram Sets Houses Ablaze In Chibok

Published:





Boko Haram insurgents on Monday night, raided Mifa, a village in Chibok local government area of Borno state, northeast Nigeria.





It was learned that the insurgents set houses ablaze in the community.





"They came in from the forest some minutes ago. They are currently burning houses,” a resident said.





A military source also confirmed the attack, saying security operatives are preparing to storm the town.





"Troops are yet to move in but they are trying to mobilise here from Chibok,” the source said.





Mifa, which is eight kilometres away from Chibok town, is the last settlement which shares a border with the dreaded Sambisa forest.





Meanwhile, the spokesman of the army, Texas Chukwu, said he would contact the theatre command in Maiduguri

