Boko Haram Executes Beautiful Female ICRC Nurse In Maiduguri

The Nigerian Government has said it did everything possible to stop Boko Haram from executing an aid worker Hauwa Lema.





Hauwa, an aid worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), was on Monday executed by the terror group.





Speaking on the development, Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed described it as shocking.





Mohammed commiserated with the family of the deceased, assuring that the government will keep working for the release of the remaining abductees.





“It is very unfortunate that it has come to this,” he said in a statement.





“Before and after the deadline issued by her abductors, the Federal Government did everything any responsible government should do to save the aid worker.





“As we have been doing since these young women were abducted, we kept the line of negotiations open all through.





“In all the negotiations, we acted in the best interest of the women and the country as a whole.





”We are deeply pained by this killing, just like we were by the recent killing of the first aid worker.





“However, we will keep the negotiations open and continue to work to free the innocent women who remain in the custody of their abductors.”

