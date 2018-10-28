Body Of Man Murdered In Abuja, Found Buried In His Bedroom

Published:





A 25-year-old young man, Rabiu Adamu also known as Bamanga was allegedly killed in his room in Ruga, Area One, a makeshift area near Abuja City gate.





The father of the deceased, Adamu Isyaku spoke to the police;





“We are from Numan Town of Adamawa State. I have identified my son as the deceased and he should be buried" he said.





A pathologist who preferred anonymity told Daily Trust that the deceased had his throat cut, with signs that a sharp object, likely a knife was used to hit him in the chest which led to his death due to loss of blood.





Neighbors said, it was likely that Bamanga was killed on Monday night or Tuesday morning as his generator was running and his sound system was playing music throughout that period.





Some curious colleagues who did not see him for two days and noticed that the room was not locked found his dead body which was partially buried in his room before they alerted the police.





The late Bamanga was buried under the supervision of the District Head of Karmajiji, Alhaji Yunusa Bako Abdullahi who called on his subjects to always abide by the law and eschew violence.





The Police in Wuye confirmed the incident stating that hey have arrested five people in connection with the murder.





Source: Daily Trust

