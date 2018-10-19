Body Of Bishop Found Days After The Bus He Was In, Plunged Into River

Published:





Days after an 18 seater Hiace bus plunged into a river in Rivers state, more bodies have been retrieved from the river and one of them has been identified as Bishop Raph G.U Innocent of the Headstone tabernacle.





The fully-loaded bus carrying Bishop innocent and other passengers plunged into the river beneath the flooded Akala Olu Bridge, Okogbe-Mbiama, East-West Road, Ahoada West LGA Rivers State. The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.





Seven unconscious passengers were rescued, but so many others were not found until hours and days later due to the high level of the flood and water current.









The bodies of Wasini Patience and Nnena Achegbu were found first. Yesterday, the bodies of Bishop Raph G.U Innocent, Uchechukwu Nnenoka, and Chizaru Oti were found.





In all Eight people are reported to have survived, five people have been found dead and the search is still ongoing because, according to reports, there were 20 people in the bus at the time of the accident.

