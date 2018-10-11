Bishop Kukah, Oyedepo, Gumi Join Atiku At Obasanjo’s Residence (Photos)

Published:





The political atmosphere was at its peak at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Thursday.





Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, who played host to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, also received religious leaders, top politicians and civil rights activists.





Among the religious leaders were Ahmad Gumi, a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric; Mathew Kukah, Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese; David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, better known as Winners’ Chapel.





Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun state, and Ben Murray-Bruce, were among the top politicians who visited Obasanjo.





Below are some pictures:









