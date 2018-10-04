Bianca Ojukwu Loses Senatorial Bid

Published:

Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, the wife of the late leader of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, has lost out in her bid to make it to the Nigerian Senate.





Bianca failed in her bid for the Anambra South APGA ticket after she was beaten by Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu on Wednesday night.





CKN News learned that the keenly contested primary which held at the Ekwulobia township stadium in Aguata saw Mrs Ojukwu poll 177 votes to Ukachukwu’s 211.





Bianca, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, was supported by the Anambra governor, Willie Obiano. An oil magnate, Ifeanyi Ubah, who was bidding for the same ticket, was disqualified by the party earlier in the week.





The loss of the Senate bid by the former beauty queen comes after the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), had asked her to withdraw from the Anambra South Senatorial race.





In a statement made available to journalists in Awka, the Anambra State capital by MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu on Sunday, the group enjoined delegates of the APGA to vote against Bianca in the party’s primary in the event she insisted on contesting.





The group had said “For the sake of high respect and regards Ndigbo have for Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, his widow, Iyom Bianca should not engage in partisan politics.





“Bianca’s presence as a senator will directly attract vicious insults, political attack and mesmerization from Hausa/Fulani senators who have no regard for Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.





“They will insult her like Tinubu’s wife on the floor of the Senate. By virtue of being the wife of Eze Igbo Gburugburu, Iyom Bianca Ojukwu is like the Queen’s mother of Igbo land whose integrity, royalty and respect should not be undermined or mesmerized by political ambitions”, the statement had added.

