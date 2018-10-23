Biafra: IPOB Removes Nnamdi Kanu As Leader, Gives Reasons

Published:





The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says Nnamdi Kanu has been sacked as its leader and also director of Radio Biafra. Olisa Mbakwe, the IPOB Director of Strategy and Documentation, made the announcement on Monday.





According to Mbakwe, the Pro-Biafra activist was fired for placing more value on his dog than those murdered in the struggle for the realisation of Biafra.





CKN News recalls that Mr Kanu had mourned his dog and “a few other people” in his compound, who lost their lives when military men invaded the place in September 2017 during Sunday’s broadcast from his base in Israel.





The IPOB leader had said during the broadcast, “The Army of the zoo killed my dog Jack and a few other people in my compound. I am sorry for what my sureties are passing through, but I want to assure them that they will have a special place in Biafra. I shall not be honouring the court.”





Reacting, Mbakwe described Kanu as an “insensitive and callous leader that has no value for his own followers but rather his dog, Jack whom he paid tributes to after his long disappearance from the struggle”.





Mbakwe also insisted that Kanu was a “traitor not worthy of any leadership position anywhere in the world”.





He said Kanu was removed for reasons which included, "personalisation of the Biafran struggle and derailing from the core objectives of IPOB as a grassroots movement”.





"On Sunday, October 21, 2018, an individual, Mazi Nnamdi Nwanekaenyi Kanu, claiming to be the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Director General of Radio Biafra made a live broadcast that has left us perplexed, because it is unthinkable that someone will impersonate IPOB to the point of plotting to abuse the organization to hurt the interest of Biafra.





"The strength of the Republic of Biafra that we are struggling to actualize, is in its human resources as embodied in our versatile youths that dominate the fields of play across sectors of human endeavour; the country we have set our vision on creating is therefore not to be made up of tombstones but of people fulfilling their life missions as ordained by God.





"Nnamdi Kanu relinquished his position as the leader of IPOB struggle the day he deserted our members to die when they had mobilized to stand for our belief in Biafra at his residence in Afaraukwu.





Several of our members were injured and some died in that encounter and even after emerging from hiding more than one year later all Kanu could do was to desecrate their memory with his radio broadcast. Nnamdi Kanu vividly, specifically and particularly recalled his family dog, Jack, by name while he dismissed our members that died as mere statistics, he only recalled them as 28 IPOB members.





"Even if Kanu had not deserted, there is no way we would have continued under the leadership of a man that values his family dog more than Biafrans,” the statement read in part.

