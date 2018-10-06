Beautiful Model Raped, Stabbed To Death In Ondo State

Published:

Nigerians on social media are currently demanding justice for 20 year old model, Ajila Seun Fionna, who was reportedly raped and murdered at Sunday bus stop in Akure, the Ondo state capital yesterday Thursday, October 4th.





Twitter user, @EmiolaOlamidun, who shared the sad story online, wrote





''Ajila Seun Fionna is a professional model&usher, a graduate of Adeyemi college of Education Ondo, she's into small business, struggling to make something out of life, she was raped & stabbed to death yesterday in Akure

